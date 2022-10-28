German President says of relations with Russia: ‘No room for outdated dreams’

According to President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, the invasion of Ukraine by Russia has resulted in a ‘epochal split’ in Germany’s relations with Moscow and has destroyed Mikhail Gorbachev’s vision of a ‘single European home.’

Steinmeier, who is from a branch of the German Social Democrats that has long pushed for deeper ties to Moscow, claimed that the Russian invasion of Ukraine marked a shift in time.

In the prepared text of a national address, Steinmeier declared, ‘When we look at the Russia of today, there is no room for outdated fantasies.’ ‘Today, our nations are pitted against one another.’

‘It has also thrown Germany into another time, into an unease we believed we had overcome: a moment marked by war, violence, and flight, by worries about the war spreading like a wildfire across Europe,’ he said.