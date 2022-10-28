Gulf based air carrier announces new flight service from this Indian city

Kuwait City: Jazeera Airways based in Kuwait has launched new direct flight service from India. The airline will operate 2 flights a week service from the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport in Kerala from October 30.

The flight will leave from Kuwait at 6.25 PM (Local time) and reach Thiruvananthapuram at 2.05 AM. Jazeera Airways will deploy Airbus A320 aircraft with a capacity of 160 passengers for the service. This is Jazeera’s second service to Kerala.

At present, Kuwait Airways operates 2 flights on the Thiruvananthapuram-Kuwait route. The flight departs from Thiruvananthapuram on Mondays and Wednesdays at 2.50 AM and reaches Kuwait at 5.55 AM (Local time).