Gulf country launches ‘Smart Parking’ platform

Doha: Qatar has launched ‘Smart Parking’ platform in the country. The service was launched by Minister of Transport HE Jassim bin Saif Al Sulaiti and Minister of Communications and Information Technology HE Mohammed bin Ali Al Mannai. The launch of the Smart Parking service is part of the five smart sectors included in Smart Qatar Program (TASMU).

The Smart Parking Service will help users by offering information on the available parking spaces and allowing them to find out and reach parking spots, using their mobile phones.

The Smart Parking service contains parking spaces in adjacent parking lots in vital roads and areas, such as Corniche and West Bay, in addition to more than 28,000 parking spots in Souq Waqif, Al Bidaa Park, Corniche, Gate Mall, Lusail, Msheireb, and others. More parking spaces will be added to the app soon . This service could be used through TASMU mobile app available on App Store and Google Play.