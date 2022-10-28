Healthy diet becomes a casualty of Britain’s inflation crisis

Fish and fresh vegetables are disappearing from the menu. The meals of the day consist of processed meat and pre-made pizzas.

Consumer statistics and experts concerned about the country’s nutritional decline claim that many British households are moving away from healthier foods and toward cheaper prepared meals as a result of excessive inflation.

Joanne Farrer used to frequently prepare stews or roast beef dinners for her three children. Now that they are ‘cheaper and filling,’ she is more inclined to serve them chicken nuggets and fries or sausages and mashed potatoes.

Rent, as well as the growing cost of gas and electricity, eat up the majority of her monthly assistance allowance.

The 44-year-old added, ‘It doesn’t seem like there’s light at the end of the tunnel.’ The Portsmouth, England resident works voluntarily for a charitable organisation.

‘You wonder when it will end. Yet it isn’t.’

According to the official UK consumer price index, fresh food has generally been more expensive than processed and packaged goods as grocery prices have increased overall (CPI).

For instance, prices for fresh vegetables increased by about 14% in September compared to the same month a year earlier. Prices for fresh beef, fish, poultry, eggs, and low-fat milk also increased by 14%, 15%, 17%, and 42%, respectively.