‘It’s just a phone call away’: Country offers abortion services via ‘telemedicine’!

Now, women in New Zealand can call and ask for an abortion. Beginning on Tuesday, the women involved in this process will have access to medical abortions within the first 10 weeks of pregnancy (November 1). Two pills will be administered to the patient as part of the procedure.

With the help of this project, the nation will become one of the few in the world to operate a full national telemedicine programme. The nation will set up a hotline for this, offer professional advice on early medical abortions, and then send medications.

During business hours, the hotline will provide new patients consultations. It will also provide women seeking women who are having abortions with clinical assistance, direction, and counselling. According to The Guardian, the nation is in the last stages of its abortion telemedicine. No matter where they live, everyone will have access to abortion services, according to the statement from the ministry of health.

Few countries will offer full telemedicine services for abortion, but New Zealand is one of them. The United Kingdom, Wales, Colombia, and Wales are other nations that have introduced telemedicine services. But there has been discussion about ‘abortion’ in the US, particularly in the wake of the Supreme Court’s decision to let states freely decide how to treat the issue.