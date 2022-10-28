Passengers narrowly escaped from burning moving car at India Gate in Delhi

At India Gate in Delhi on Thursday, a moving car caught fire, giving passengers a tight escape. Around 3.30 pm, the incident took place at India Gate’s C-Hexagon, close to Kartavya Path.

All of the passengers, including the driver, left the car in time to avoid injury as the fire broke out. Rescue workers were rushed to the scene in the meanwhile to put out the flames.

The overheating engine of the car is what caused the fire, according to the police. On Thursday, a fast car caught fire near BRT Road in the Sheikh Sarai area of south Delhi, according to a report.