Portugal man allegedly assaulted, robbed in Bhopal, 3 arrested

According to police, the Crime Branch arrested three people on Thursday for allegedly beating and robbing a Portuguese tourist in Bhopal.

‘A man from Portugal, Nunu Rodrigues, who had come to visit Bhopal was in Mangalwara area of the city on October 23 where the trio, all in the mid 20’s robbed glasses worth $200 from him. The tourist tried to save himself but he was assaulted by them leaving him injured,’ according to inspector of crime branch Anup Uike.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, requested that police act quickly in this case. With the help of CCTV footage, the police were able to identify the accused.

‘The three accused were passing through Bharat Talkies intersection in an intoxicated state when they spotted Rodrigues. He was attacked by the accused. He also fought with robbers. He hit them with a selfie stick and cried for help. The accused beat him up brutally and fled from the spot. The accused robbed glasses worth $ 200. He was rushed to Hamidia hospital where his condition is stated to be stable,’ said Uike.

Daily wagers, the accused have been charged with robbery in violation of IPC section 392 and intentional injury in violation of IPC section 323 respectively. After Bhopal, Nunu informed the police that he would travel to Khajuraho. Avinash Lavaniya, the district collector, met him and informed him of the accused’s arrest.