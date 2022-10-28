Prince Harry’s highly anticipated memoir, Spare, will release on January 10

The first glimpse of Prince Harry’s memoir was released by Random House on Thursday.

The eagerly awaited book by Prince Harry is predicted to be an honest account of his life, including some frank facts on what happened after Princess Diana passed away. The book will be available on January 10, 2023, according to the publishing house.

‘We are excited to announce the remarkably personal and emotionally powerful story of Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex,’ the tweet by Random House read.

According to a statement from Random House, the Duke of Sussex expects the 416-page book to feature ‘raw, unflinching honesty’ and is a ‘landmark publication full of insight, revelation, self-examination, and hard-won wisdom about the enduring power of love over loss.’

The expression ‘the heir and the spare’ is frequently used to allude to Prince William and Prince Harry.

Further, Spare shows the readers one of the most searing images of the twentieth century, two young boys, two princes, walking behind their mother’s coffin as the world watched in sorrow and horror. Billions of people wondered what the princes must have been thinking and feeling, as well as how their lives would proceed after Diana, Princess of Wales, was laid to rest.

The cover of the book has a striking picture of Prince Harry with his name written on top and ‘Spare’ written on the bottom. While the language of the book is in English, it will later be translated into 15 languages upon its release in January, including Spanish, Italian, German and Chinese. The English version will be available in the UK, India, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa and Canada.