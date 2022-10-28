Putin hails India’s foreign policies, calling Prime Minister Modi ‘a great patriot’

On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was hailed as a great patriot by Russian President Vladimir Putin, who also praised India’s independent foreign policy. He added that there are no outstanding problems between India and Russia and that the two nations share special relations.

‘PM Modi is a great patriot who is able to pursue an independent foreign policy despite any attempts to do some detente or limit something,’ Putin said in his speech to the Valdai Club conference in Moscow. ‘I am sure India has a great future and an increasing role in global affairs,’ he added.

In addition, Vladimir Putin hailed India’s transition from a British colony into a modern country. From being a British colony to becoming an independent nation, India has gone a long way. We have special ties. We have never had any challenging issues and have always been there for one another. He said, ‘I’m sure it will happen in the future.’

Vladimir Putin attacked the US and its allies earlier in his opening remarks, calling their game of global dominance ‘dirty, dangerous, and bloody.’ Following India’s decision to abstain from voting on a United Nations resolution condemning Russia’s annexation of the four Ukrainian provinces of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia, Putin praised India’s foreign policy.