Sanjay Jaiswal says, ‘NDA ally’ Chirag Paswan will campaign for us in bypolls

According to state BJP chief Sanjay Jaiswal, Chirag Paswan, the leader of the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), will run for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the upcoming byelections in Bihar.

According to Jaiswal, Chirag Paswan is an ‘ally of the NDA’ and would be running for the saffron party in the byelections for the Mokama and Gopalganj assembly seats on November 3. In Patna, Jaiswal was speaking at a press conference.

‘We treat all parties that have fought elections in alliance with us and supported us in the presidential polls as NDA partners. Chirag Paswan very much fits the bill and he will be campaigning on October 31 and November 1,’ the BJP leader said.

The Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), which was formed by Ram Vilas Paswan’s father, was led by Chirag Paswan until his uncle Pashupati Kumar Paras’s open uprising split the party into two last year.

When he ran against then-chief minister Nitish Kumar, who was a member of the NDA, in the 2020 assembly elections, Chirag Paswan created a stir.

Paswan, who swears loyalty to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has fielded candidates in every seat that the JD(U) of the chief minister is running for, promising to remove them from office. Many of these candidates are BJP rebels.