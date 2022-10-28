Three murdered when Iranian security forces open fire on protesters

According to local media accounts, three individuals were killed when Iranian forces opened fire on a large crowd of protesters in the western town of Mahabad.

A scuffle had broken out between security forces and the agitators who were targeting the government buildings in protest against the killing of an anti-regime protester, Ismail Moloudi.

The protesters had gathered there after Moloudi was buried in the city.

The Hengaw Human Rights Organization claims that people can be heard saying, ‘the Shahid (martyr) will not die,’ in videos taken at the funeral location of the deceased.

The protesters then marched to the governor’s office in Mahabad, a town with a sizable ethnic Kurdish population, where they clashed with the security personnel.

According to Mahabad officials, ‘terrorist-separatist organisations’ were responsible for the attack on government buildings. They also charged demonstrators of targeting ‘political and security facilities with the intention to occupy them,’ according to the BBC.

Two women and a guy, according to local accounts, were shot by security personnel.

Amnesty International, a rights organisation, asserted that since Wednesday, eight individuals have been killed by security personnel.