What is the origin of COVID-19? Report supports ‘Lab Leak’ theory

Everyone seems to have an opinion on how COVID-19 came to be. US Republicans on the House Energy and Commerce Committee have questioned the National Institutes of Health on the alleged ‘lab leak’. However, the majority of scientists agree with the assumption made in a Science Magazine article that was published in August that the virus most likely propagated in the crowded wet markets in Wuhan, China, from animals to humans.

The COVID-19 virus may have originated from a lab leak, according to Republicans in the US Senate who looked into the virus’s origins, however they emphasise that there isn’t any proof to back this up. Gigi Gronvall, chief researcher and immunologist at The Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, claims that the lab leak scenario is ‘not supported by scientific reality’.

Republicans in the US Senate who looked into the virus’s origins believe that a lab breach may have been the cause, although they stress that these are just preliminary findings. The World Health Organization (WHO), other international organisations, and scholars should use the study as a reference, according to Sen. Richard Burr, the panel’s ranking member.

Although the study was initially made public by Burr’s team, Senate HELP Chair Patty Murray stated that she was still committed to collaborating with Burr on an examination into the causes of COVID-19. According to Murray, the bipartisan pandemic readiness legislation (S. 3799) that the HELP Committee approved in March included a detailed investigation of how COVID-19 initially developed.

Murray pointed out that in order to guarantee that a situation like this never happens again and that everyone learns from this pandemic’s lessons, the law recommended the establishment of a different task group to look into the causes of COVID-19.