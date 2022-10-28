World’s biggest transgender business tycoon Chakrapong Anne Chakrajutathib purchased The Miss Universe Organisation

The Miss Universe Organization was purchased for US $20 million by Chakrapong Anne Chakrajutathib, one of the largest transgender business moguls in the world. Her business made the announcement on Wednesday.

JKN Global Group Public Company is under the control of Chakrapong Anne Chakrajutathib. Ltd., a well-known transgender lady in Thailand who has appeared in many reality shows. In addition, she is a well-known trans activist who assisted in founding the organisation Life Inspired For Transsexual Foundation to advance trans rights.

JKN said it acquired the rights to the Miss Universe pageant from IMG Worldwide LLC, a sports, talent and events marketing company that has held the Miss Universe Organisation since 2015.

Miss Universe Organisation has changed hands before. From 1996 until IMG bought the pageant rights, former US President Donald Trump had a portion of ownership.

JKN claimed to have founded JKN Metaverse Inc. as a subsidiary in the US to hold ownership of the Miss Universe Organization. The Miss Universe pageant is broadcast in 165 countries.

Chakrapong called the acquisition ‘a great, strategic addition to our portfolio’ in a statement. The Miss Universe moniker will be used to promote JKN’s consumer products, which are involved in content distribution, beverages, food supplements, beauty, and consumer goods.

According to a story of Chakrapong published in the Bangkok Post newspaper earlier this year, she attended an all-male school where she experienced harassment for identifying as a woman. After attaining financial success, she spent 40 million baht (USD 1 million) on sex reassignment surgery, the newspaper reported.