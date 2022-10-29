‘A DEAD body with an oxygen cylinder’ found under the aircraft’s undercarriage!

On Thursday (October 27), the plane arrived from Tehran, and a body was found in the undercarriage. The staff members found a male body at 5:30 am while performing a maintenance check, according to a statement from the Frankfurt airport authorities. They further asserted that an oxygen cylinder was discovered next to the body.

According to CNN, a dead body was found during an Airbus A340-daily 300’s check after landing, and both the German police and Lufthansa confirmed the allegation. Raging protests broke out in response to the killing of Mahsa Amini, 22, not just in Iran but also in cities like Berlin. To support the current anti-government protests, thousands of demonstrators marched through Berlin.

Germany is preparing to impose travel restrictions on Iranians in reaction to the country’s declining human rights record. But according to Mehr News, the Iranian foreign ministry summoned Germany’s ambassador to Tehran, Hans-Udo Muzel, on Thursday morning and charged Berlin with interfering in Tehran’s domestic affairs. The summons was made, according to the German Foreign Ministry. Further investigations are in process.