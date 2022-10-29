After boyfriend declines to meet, a teen consumes poison. Friends Followed.

In the Madhya Pradesh district of Indore, two 16-year-old girls attending the same school perished and a friend is in serious condition after they allegedly took poison together for various reasons.

The tragedy happened on Friday when the girls skipped class in Ashta town, Sehore district, and took a bus to Indore, more than 100 kilometres away, to meet one of the dead girls’ boyfriends because he had stopped returning her calls.

‘While two of the girls passed away, another girl who was being treated at M Y Hospital is in serious condition,’ said Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Prashant Choubey, who spoke to PTI.

‘According to the preliminary inquiry and the girl who survived, the trio attended the same school in the Ashta town of Sehore and had a close friendship. On Friday, they left class early to take a bus to Indore’ Added he.

‘The girls travelled to Indore since one of them had a lover who resided there. He had stopped returning her calls, so she wanted to meet him. She therefore made the decision to travel to Indore to meet him in person,’ said Mr. Choubey.

‘She had made the decision to commit suicide with her two companions if her boyfriend did not meet her. One of the group made contact with the youngster once they were in Indore after purchasing the poison from a store in Ashta. In a park close to the Bhawarkuan area, they waited for the boy, but when he did not show up, the girl ate poison’ he added.

Following the consumption of poison by one of her pals, the other girl revealed to the survivor that she was having significant issues with her family. Her last fried also followed.

‘When someone nearby discovered the girls, they hurriedly transported them to a private hospital, where they were then transferred to M Y Hospital.’ But, said Mr. Choubey, two of them passed away there.

‘There was no suicide note found among the girls. We are relying on the girl’s statement, which is the foundation of our inquiry and she is receiving therapy,’ added he.

According to the police officer, the parents of the girls have arrived in Indore, and their testimonies will be recorded.