After MLA’s wife wins Rs 1 crore in lottery, BJP accuses TMC of money laundering

Suvendu Adhikari, the leader of the opposition in West Bengal, said on Twitter that the Trinamool Congress, the state’s dominant party, was involved in money laundering through lottery winnings.

The BJP leader said that Dead Lottery, a lottery company, had connections to the TMC, ‘I’ve been saying this all along, that Dear Lottery and TMC have a tangled relationship. It’s an easy way to launder money.’

‘Common people buy tickets but TMC leaders win bumper prize. First Anubrata Mondal won the jackpot and now TMC MLA Vivek Gupta’s wife has won Rs 1 crore,’ he said in a tweet.

Suvendu Adhikari added that he has contacted Home Minister Amit Shah about it as well. The BJP leader claimed in his letter that Bengal is a major market for Dear Lottery despite the fact that lotteries are unregulated. ‘There are severe irregularities at play and unscrupulous methods have been adopted, which need to be thoroughly investigated,’ Adhikar said in his letter.