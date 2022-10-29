Arvind Kejriwal starts the ‘Choose Your Chief Minister’ campaign in Gujarat ahead of elections

The AAP’s leader, Arvind Kejriwal, launched a campaign where Gujarat people could choose the party’s candidate for chief minister. He is now running for office in that country’s forthcoming assembly elections.

According to Kejriwal, ‘the ‘Choose Your Chief Minister’ campaign solicits Gujarat people suggestions for potential candidates. A phone number and an email address are provided. To give your opinions on it, you have until November 3 at 5 p.m. We will make the announcement the next day.’

Gopal Italia, the head of the AAP in Gujarat, and Punjab’s chief minister Bhagwant Mann concurred with Kejriwal in criticising the state’s long-reigning BJP administration for its lack of any developmental models. ‘The BJP has only provided Gujarat with two things: unemployment and inflation. The state does best when it comes to these two metrics. The Gujarati people have also expressed their satisfaction with the work that AAP has carried out in Delhi and Punjab, indicating that a change is necessary.’

In the yet-to-be-announced Gujarat elections, it is expected that the AAP would put up a fierce battle against the BJP, the incumbent government, and the Congress, the opposition.