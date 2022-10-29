Biblical War Can be Found By Linked With Earth’s Magnetic Field says Archaeologists: Report

A biblical account of an ancient Egyptian military invasion against Israel has been confirmed by a ground-breaking archaeological technique that relies on reconstructing the Earth’s geomagnetic field from multiple historical periods thousands of years ago. Newsweek said that the findings, which was published in the journal PNAS, was also consistent with other Old Testament accounts of Aramean, Assyrian, and Babylonian military campaigns against the Kingdoms of Israel and Judah.

The principal author of the interdisciplinary study based on his doctoral thesis, Yoav Vaknin, a scholar from Tel Aviv University, was described by Newsweek as saying that these investigations tried to clarify events mentioned in the Hebrew Bible, a subject of considerable debate among academically.

According to Mr. Vaknin, ‘discussions about the historicity of the biblical text are pertinent to this dispute.’

Radiocarbon dating and pottery analyses have been major topics of study in the past. Mr. Vaknin claims that the radiocarbon dating window, which extends from roughly 800 B.C. to 400 B.C., is quite constrained.

‘To settle this argument, we intended to use another chronological method. For the study of events that occurred after 800 B.C., it is crucial. It is a technology that complements radiocarbon for previous eras. Together, they make dating more exact,’ He continued.

This study’s methodology focuses on recreating historical geomagnetic fields from the destroyed ruins of ancient Israelite communities. With the aid of this data, researchers have been able to relate specific military operations mentioned in biblical accounts to archaeological sites, the source added.

Additionally, Mr. Vaknin stated that the majority of the bricks they had studied were sun-dried mud bricks from old cities that had been burned.

According to Newsweek, by sampling the bricks in their original location, the global study team was able to establish the direction and strength of the old geomagnetic field.