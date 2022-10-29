Bringing 26/11 masterminds to justice ‘remains unfinished’: Jaishankar at UNSC meeting

A special meeting of the UN Security Council’s counterterrorism committee will be conducted in India on Friday, October 28, in Mumbai, and on Saturday in New Delhi, the country’s capital. Foreign ministers present on the first day of the summit paid respect to those who perished in the Mumbai terror attacks on November 26, 2011. Speaking to the committee, the nation’s External Affairs Minister (EAM), Dr. S. Jaishankar, discussed the significance of the location selected and remarked that ‘fourteen years ago, on November 26, 2008, the city of Mumbai was witness to one of the most terrible terror acts of our times’.

The UN and its member states’ resolve to battling terrorism was also ‘publicly tested’ by this incident, according to the EAM, who also stated that the mission of bringing the attack’s planners and perpetrators to justice ‘remains unfinished’. As a result, the committee meeting at the Taj Hotel is ‘unique and important. 140 Indian nationals and 26 citizens of 23 other countries lost their life over the course of four days,’ he continued. Terrorists who crossed the border into this country actually took the entire city hostage.

Referring to a series of synchronised shooting and bombing assaults on five key Mumbai locales over a decade ago, including the Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus railway station, the business and residential complex Nariman House, Cama Hospital, Leopold Cafe, Oberoi-Trident Hotel, and the Taj Hotel and Tower. The EAM also praised the combined efforts of Indian security forces, residents, and hotel staff, saying they were crucial in preventing worse from happening. He also paid respect to the 18 police officers and 12 Taj Hotel staff and security personnel who lost their lives while performing their jobs.

At the aforementioned areas, Mumbai residents were going about their everyday lives when this attack resulted in the deaths of several uninvolved bystanders on the city’s streets, he noted. ‘The attack wasn’t just against Mumbai; it was also against the entire world. Before being killed, members of particular nations were identified, according to Jaishankar. Together, we should send out the message that the international community will never give up on holding terrorists accountable and delivering justice,’ the EAM added after thanking all of the UNSC members and member states present. 26 November will never be forgotten.

India plays a recording of 26/11 mastermind Sajid Mir;

India also provided a thorough overview of the perpetrators of the Mumbai terror attacks at the conference, including an audio tape of the terrorist Sajid Mir, who is believed to be based in Pakistan. According to local media accounts, Joint Secretary Pankaj Thakur aired the video in which one of the attack’s major culprits, Mir, was heard ordering the shooting of anyone who was seen moving as he attempted to steer the attack toward Mumbai’s Chabad House.

The US State Department claims that Mir, a senior member of Lashkar-e-Taiba, served as the attacks’ operations manager and was important in their conception, preparation, and execution. He was also given a 15-year prison term by a Pakistani anti-terrorism court earlier this year for a case involving the financing of terrorism. China, however, rejected India’s attempt to have Sajid Mir, a terrorist associated with the LeT, declared a global terrorist at the UNSC in September.