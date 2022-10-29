French Open Badminton: India’s Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty enter men’s doubles final

Paris: In badminton, India’s men’s doubles pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty entered the finals of the ongoing BWF French Open tournament. The Indian duo defeated Choi Sol Gyu and Kim Won Ho of South Korea by ‘21-18, 21-14’ in the semi-finals in 44 minutes.

This is the second BWF World Tour final of the Indian shuttlers. Earlier in January this year, they won India Open Super 500 tournament.

Earlier, Satwik and Chirag defeated former world champions and world no.1 pair of Takuro Hoki and Yugo Kobayashi of Japan in the men’s doubles quarterfinals on Friday.