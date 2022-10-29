Health Minister: Kozhikode MCH death not caused by erroneous injection

On Friday, Kerala’s health minister Veena George denied claims that a patient at this city’s government medical college died as a result of receiving the incorrect medication.

The minister made his comments shortly after the preliminary investigation revealed that the patient had not received any medication in error. Veena, however, has asked the hospital administration for a thorough report.

KT Sindhu (45), who had gone to the hospital for treatment, passed out shortly after receiving an injection. Shortly later, her death was confirmed.

On the woman’s husband Raghu’s complaint, the police had filed a case against the nurse who gave the injection.

He claimed that the nurse’s carelessness caused his wife to pass away. The charges have been refuted by the hospital administration.

Before giving the woman the full dose of the medication, the nurse allegedly tested the drug—a shot of penicillin—on her arm for an adverse reaction.

The woman is believed to have died as a result of anaphylaxis, a severe allergic reaction.

The post-mortem report also implied that the death was probably brought on by the drug’s negative effects. It was discovered that the side effects have harmed the woman’s internal organs.