Indian national missing for 77 years is found and reunited with family in Delhi

Police reported on Saturday that a 77-year-old non-resident Indian who had been missing from the Sarojini Nagar neighbourhood in south Delhi has been reunited with his family.

They added that he lives in the US but is originally from Hoshiyarpur in the Punjab and has memory issues.

The man’s wife reported him missing to the Sarojini Nagar police station on Thursday. According to a senior police official, she said that her husband had vanished from the Leela Palace Hotel in Sarojini Nagar.

They claimed that a photo of the subject was passed among the neighborhood’s police stations.

The missing person was located in the Delhi Cantt region after coordinated team efforts by the Sarojini Nagar and the Delhi Cantt police stations, according to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Manoj C.

Since he was dressed in hotel-provided beds and clothing, head constable Akash recognised him. According to the police, the man was safely turned over to his family.