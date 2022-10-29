Inmates of mental hospital get married, TN minister gives govt job for groom

On Friday, two inmates of a Chennai mental hospital were married for the first time in the 228-year history of the facility. In a temple built on the site of the Institute of Mental Health (IMH), which is located in Chennai’s Kilpauk area, P Mahendran (42) wed Deepa (36) in a religious ceremony.

Ma Subramanian, the health minister for Tamil Nadu, presented the groom with a thali and a holy thread. Sekar Babu and MP Dayanidhi Maran were two additional ministers who attended the wedding. Mahendran and Deepa were admitted to IMH two years ago. Mahendran felt love at first sight. He even asked Deepa to marry him the same day.

When asked about their first meeting, Mahendran said, ‘It started when I was working in day care. I helped patients to do tailoring, candle making, jute bag making etc. One fine day, Deepa came there as a client and she took very good care of all the patients and she was very kind and was very polite and that moved me. I approached her then and asked her if she would marry me. But she didnt accept and after six months she went back to Vellore to be with her family and my innermind kept telling me that she will come back and as I hoped, we started talking and she was unwell and I took good care of her and she confessed her love to me and wanted us to get married.’

Meanwhile, Deepa admitted that Mahendran had cared for her admirably, just like her father did. ‘There is no need to ask him anything, he would do it before I want something and he is very caring. I then told him that I loved him too and wanted to marry him,’ the bride said.