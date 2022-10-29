According to evidence produced in court in Sydney, an Australian lady who admitted to killing her longtime partner with an axe had earlier looked up on Google the body areas that should be targeted when killing someone.

Because her partner had previously claimed that she had attacked him with a meat cleaver, the woman had an earlier Apprehended Violence Order (AVO) against her at the time of the murder. Three convictions for using violence against her were also held against the man. In relation to the killing, the woman has admitted guilt. In September 2020, she attacked her spouse as he lay on the ground reading his iPad.

Prior to this, the woman had performed Google searches like ‘can you kill someone with hot boiling water’ and ‘is it really easy to murder someone with a knife’. She performed more searches before to the actual murder, one of which was ‘What is the fastest part of the body to kill someone with the axe’.

When she purchased the half-axe, the woman held up a cab. Later, she texted recipients with the message, ‘You guys might hear something on the news I might be in prison I can’t handle it any longer’. She went to the police and admitted to the murder shortly after it occurred. She made up a lie, though, saying that her boyfriend had pulled a knife.