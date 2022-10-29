The admission that many fans found repulsive in Matthew Perry’s forthcoming memoir Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing was his query as to why ‘While ‘brilliant’ performers and ‘unique thinkers’ like Heath Ledger, Chris Farley, and River Phoenix are no longer with us, Keanu Reeves still resides among us.’

Variety reports that River Phoenix, the actor who played my costar in A Night in the Life of Jimmy Reardon, should be near the top of any list of geniuses who were ahead of their time. The list of such figures is too long to detail here. River was a handsome man on the inside and out; in the end, it turned out that he was too handsome for this world.

In a post regarding Chris Farley’s passing, Perry said that as soon as he learned of it, he ‘punched a hole through Jennifer Aniston’s dressing room wall.’ ‘When I discovered this, I drilled a hole in Jennifer Aniston’s dressing room wall. Keanu Reeves is seen among us. I had to promote Almost Heroes two weeks after his death, which obliged me to discuss his drug- and alcohol-related demise in public. I was high the entire time,’ he said.

Perry has now apologised for his remarks regarding Reeves, which were not well received by his followers. In a statement, he admitted that it was his fault because he should have selected his own name rather than a random one. ‘Actually, I really enjoy Keanu. I made the mistake of choosing a name at random. I apologise. I should’ve used my own name,’ post Due date.

In his new biography, Perry has talked extensively about his battle with addiction and his attempts at rehabilitation.