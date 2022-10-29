Polish airline requests to be treated as crime victim in the 737 MAX case to the US judge

The national airline of Poland, PLL LOT, petitioned a U.S. judge on Friday to declare it a crime victim in the Boeing 737 MAX criminal case, which might qualify the company for hefty financial compensation.

Last week, U.S. District Judge Reed O’Connor in Texas issued a decision stating that the two Boeing 737 MAX crash victims were in fact ‘crime victims.’ He will decide what punishments are appropriate.

LOT asserted that it ought to be accorded the same legal protections as the relatives of the victims. In relation to the 14 737 MAX aircraft it owned and leased at the time of the grounding, LOT claimed to have damages of at least $250 million.

On Friday, the US Justice Department requested that O’Connor provide the government until November 11 to submit a document outlining remedies.

Following two catastrophic incidents in Indonesia and Ethiopia in March 2019 that claimed 346 lives, Boeing’s best-selling 737 MAX was placed on a 20-month global grounding order.