Prior to the World Cup, Qatar evicts thousands of workers

Workers who were evicted from their houses told Reuters that Qatar has cleared out apartment buildings housing thousands of foreign workers in the same districts in the heart of the city Doha where visiting soccer fans will stay during the World Cup.

The majority of the workers were Asian and African, and they claimed that more than a dozen buildings had been evacuated and shut down by officials, forcing them to find any refuge they could, even camped out on the sidewalk outside one of their old houses.

Less than four weeks remain before the commencement of the world soccer championship on Nov. 20, which has garnered great international attention to Qatar’s treatment of foreign workers and its stringent social restrictions.

Authorities gave residents in one building in Doha’s Al Mansoura neighbourhood just two hours to leave on Wednesday at around 8 p.m. Residents claimed that building housed 1,200 people.

Around 10.30 p.m., local officials allegedly returned, ordered everyone out, and closed the building’s doors. Some men were unable to make it back in time to get their possessions.