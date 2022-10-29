Rahul Gandhi joins Telangana dancers while sporting a tribal headdress.

While on his Bharat Jodo Yatra in Telangana today, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi astounded everyone by showcasing his dancing talent. On Twitter, Mr. Gandhi posted a video in which he can be seen dancing with people from the state’s tribal populations.

In Bhadrachalam, Mr. Gandhi took part in the ancient dance form ‘Kommu Koya’ with the local tribes while sporting a tribal headdress.

‘Our tribal groups are the keepers of our diverse and enduring civilizations. I had fun dancing along with the Kommu Koya tribe. Their work reflects their beliefs, which we should take note of and uphold’ He wrote the video’s caption.

Bharat Jodo Yatra left Kanyakumari on September 7. It will end in Kashmir the next year. The Congress claimed in a previous statement that it was the longest march ever undertaken by a politician from India.

After leaving Tamil Nadu, the yatra has already travelled through sections of Kerala, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh. Maharashtra will be the location of the yatra’s subsequent leg.