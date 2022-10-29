Russia’s confiscated assets in Ukraine could be used for rehabilitation, ministry says

According to Serhiy Marchenko, Ukraine’s finance minister, assets confiscated from people in Russia and Belarus may be used to fund the vast post-war reconstruction effort in that nation.

Since the beginning of Moscow’s invasion on February 24, the government has frozen assets in Ukraine worth about 44 billion hryvnias ($1.21 billion), according to the Economic Security Bureau, a governmental organisation.

Marchenko stated to Ukraine’s Suspilne public television that ‘we are presently seeking for the resources essential for (our) critical recovery’ and suggested that one budgetary source for the restoration be the establishment of a special liquidation fund.

He continued, without going into further detail, ‘Money taken on the territory of Ukraine from Russian and Belarusian nationals can be included in this fund.’

According to Ukrainian officials, alone in 2023, the government would have to spend about $38 billion on restoration. The anticipated total cost of reconstruction is $750 billion.