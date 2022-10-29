Telangana government increases MLA Rohit Reddy’s security amid poaching controversy

The Telangana government has increased Rohit Reddy’s security protection after he alerted the police to a ‘deal’ involving three men to steal legislators from Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao’s party. Reddy is a member of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi party.

After the dramatic events in his Hyderabad farmhouse, Reddy, on whose complaint a FIR was filed against three men, was given a bulletproof vehicle.

The three individuals, who were accused of trying to extort money and contracts from BRS MLAs, were released on Saturday after a court denied the plea for police custody, claiming a lack of proof.

A phone discussion between the accused and Rohit Reddy about leaving BRS and joining the BJP was leaked by KCR’s party prior to their release. The topic of payment in exchange for defecting was also brought up in some parts of the discourse.

On Wednesday night, the suspects were taken into custody at MLA Rohit Reddy’s estate outside of Hyderabad. The police informed that, they were busted in the act of paying off four BRS MLAs to defect to the BJP.

However, the BJP refuted the claim and asserted that the TRS was performing a production that KCR had written, produced, and directed.