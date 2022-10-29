Thai Airways to resume flight service from this Indian city

Bangkok: The flag carrier airline of Thailand, Thai Airways has decided to resume direct flight service from Hyderabad. The airline will resume commercial passenger flight service connecting Hyderabad with Bangkok from October 30.

Earlier in April, the Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FTCCI) had requested Thailand government to resume passenger and cargo operations which were suspended during Covid.

‘Prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, the daily Thai Airways flight link between Hyderabad and Bangkok was operated by a wide-body Boeing B777-200 aircraft which offered ample capacity of over 300 seats, including 30 business class seats and over 15 metric tonnes of commercial cargo in addition to passenger baggage,’ said Anil Agarwal, president FTCCI.