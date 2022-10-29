Threatened Delhi Jal Board officials; Complaint filed against BJP leaders

Parvesh Varma, a member of parliament for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and Tajinder Singh Bagga, the party’s leader, have been accused of behaving inappropriately toward a DJB official in charge of spraying ‘defomer’ in the Yamuna river in advance of Chhath Puja in the nation’s capital.

Sanjay Sharma, Director, Treatment Quality Control, Delhi Jal Board, filed the case against Verma, Bagga, and others for disruption of official business and criminal intimidation.

‘I, the undersigned, am Sanjay Sharma. Today, on October 28, 2022, I was on my official duty at Bhola Ghat, Down Stream of Okhla barrage, Kalindi Kunj, the bank of River Yamuna. Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma, who is a Member of Parliament, along with Mr Tejinder Singh Bagga and some of his associates stopped me from performing my official duty. He intimidated and threatened me. He used very foul language and misbehaved with me,’ Sharma read the letter of complaint.

In his complaint, Sharma further charged Verma of promoting the myth that DJB officials were polluting the River Yamuna. ‘This act of Verma is an assault to an honest and upright Govt servant like me and cannot be accepted. It has demoralised and scared me and all my colleagues. Please register FIR against Mr Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma & Tejinder Singh Bagga and others as per law and take appropriate action,’ the complaint read.

On Friday, a video of the incident that showed Verma, Bagga, and some of his cronies fighting with DJB workers who were chemical treating the Yamuna river in preparation for Chhath Puja went popular on social media. The West Delhi MP is seen in the video arguing angrily with Sharma, the head of the Jal Board, and urging him to ‘take a dip into the river.’