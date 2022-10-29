Three people caught in connection with suicide case of Lingayat seer in Karnataka

According to an official with information about the situation, the Ramanagaram police, who are looking into the alleged suicide of the Lingayat seer, detained a woman and two other people on Friday in connection with the case.

Police did not provide any other details, however they did state that the woman is from Bengaluru and is currently being questioned in Ramanagaram.

The top priest of the Kunchagal Bande Mutt in Karnataka’s Ramanagara district, Basavalingeshwara Swami, 45, was found dead in a room at the monastery on Monday. A case of an unnatural death had been reported at Kudur police station after police discovered a three-page claimed suicide note. Later, on Thursday, a second allegedly suicide note was found. K Santhosh Babu, the superintendent of police at Ramanagaram, claimed that both of the seer’s suicide letters were three pages long.

‘One note was addressed to police while another was addressed to other pontiffs and devotees. The mutt staff who saw the death note had allegedly hidden one of the notes, which we have recovered now,’ the officer said. Police on Wednesday said that four video clips involving the seer were recovered.

According to a police official, the video was recorded and shared on social media by the three people, including the woman, who have been detained for questioning. This suggests that the seer may have been the target of blackmail before to his death.