Vande Bharat, a semi-fast train, strikes a bull, the third such incident in a month

The Vande Bharat Express struck a bull in Gujarat this morning, the third time in a month it has happened on the Gandhinagar-Mumbai line.

The collision that damaged the driver coach’s nose cone cover caused the semi-high-speed train to be stopped for around 15 minutes.

The freshly introduced train struck a cow earlier this month near Anand station in Gujarat, one day after striking four buffaloes.

At 8.17 am, a collision occurred close to the Atul train station.

Recently, Ashwini Vaishnaw, the minister of railways, stated that such incidents with animals are inevitable and that ‘this was kept in mind while building the train.’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the third service in the Vande Bharat series last month by riding in it from Gandhinagar to Kalupur railway station in Ahmedabad.

The train can reach 160 km/h in just over two minutes and offers greater riding comfort than current trains.