Akhilesh Yadav says, ‘Azam Khan staunch opponent of communal forces, BJP harassing him’

Azam Khan, a senior party leader, is being attacked by the BJP, according to former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh and current head of the Samajwadi Party (SP) Akhilesh Yadav, who has come out in support of Khan. According to Akhilesh Yadav, the BJP was seeking false accusations against Khan.

Yadav’s remarks were made the day after a court ordered Azam Khan to three years in prison for using hate speech. Akhilesh Yadav said, ’Mohammad Azam Khan stands in the eyes of the BJP government because he is a staunch opponent of communal forces and is committed to democracy and socialism. He has a special interest in creative work. Mohammad Azam Khan has been a leader of the constant struggle for the constitution and secularism.’