Bengaluru road collapse causes a car and bike to collide, killing one person.

In Bengaluru’s Yelahanka neighbourhood, a bike-car incident that was brought on by a collapsed road claimed the life of a 24-year-old man. The automobile driver hit the bike rider as he attempted to avoid the collapsed section of the road.

The incident happened on Saturday night in Bengaluru’s north at Yelahanka, and it was caught on CCTV.

A year ago, sanitary pipe was put, and after that, the road was built. However, due to the contractors’ incompetence and the subpar building materials they utilised, the road has collapsed.

Arshad, a 24 year old Keralite, had been employed in Bengaluru. He got into the accident last night while returning from work and travelling near Attur Layout in Yelahanka.

Later, he died from his wounds. The pillion rider was injured as well and sent to the hospital for more care.

The body has been taken to the Yelahanka Medical Center.