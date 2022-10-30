Blinken discusses Ukraine with Indian counterpart – US State Dept

According to the State Department, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met on Saturday with his Indian colleague about a variety of topics, including Russia’s conflict in Ukraine.

According to a statement from the department, Blinken discussed ‘regional and global problems, including counterterrorism cooperation and Russia’s continued aggression against Ukraine’ with Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.

India has been a significant consumer of Russian oil, which helps to finance Russia’s conflict with Ukraine.

The Russian embassy in India announced on Thursday that Jaishankar would travel to Russia on November 8.