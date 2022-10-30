Box office results for ‘Black Adam’: Dwayne Johnson’s DC film continues to dominate in its second week

The DC movie ‘Black Adam,’ starring Dwayne Johnson, may not have won over reviewers, but it continues to do well at the box office. It beat over newer films to take first place at the North American box office in its second week as well, and it’s expected to gross more than $25 million overall.

The film, which was directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, has already brought in $166.8 million globally. The movie has a $195–200 million budget, therefore it needs a very extended run to turn a profit.

Written by Adam Sztykiel, Rory Haines, and Sohrab Noshirvani, ‘Black Adam’ introduced Teth-Adam or Black Adam (Johnson), an ancient antihero who lived in a fictional North African nation of 5000 years ago, and is now reawakened.

Apart from Johnson himself, Aldis Hodge, Noah Centineo, Sarah Shahi, Marwan Kenzari, Quintessa Swindell, Bodhi Sabongui, and Pierce Brosnan also starred.

Black Adam and the Justice Society of America come into touch in the movie and engage in conflict. But the antihero and JSA eventually join forces to battle Sabbac, a more formidable opponent.

Critics weren’t exactly wowed with the movie. On the review aggregate website Rotten Tomatoes, it received a 40% rating. ‘Black Adam may end up paving the way to an exciting future for DC pictures, but as a standalone experience, it’s a wildly uneven failure,’ says the general agreement among critics.