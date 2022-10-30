Bridge collapse responsibility accepted by Government, says Gujarat Minister

A state minister declared on Sunday that the Gujarat government accepted responsibility for the bridge collapse in which 35 people died and several others were hurt. Earlier this evening, a suspension bridge collapsed, causing almost 100 people to fall into a river.

At the moment, there were roughly 500 people on the bridge in the Morbi town, and they all fell into the Machchu River. ‘The bridge was renovated last week. We are also shocked. We are looking into the matter,’ Speaking to NDTV, Minister of State for Employment and Labor Brijesh Merja said.

Several videos showed dozens of people clinging to the bridge’s wires as rescuers and locals fought to free them. ‘All top government officials are on the ground,’ the minister added. Four days ago, the historic bridge reopened to the public after months of closure for renovations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered a compensation of 2 lakh for the relatives of each of the people who perished in the tragedy while on a three-day tour to his home state of Gujarat. He also discussed the situation with senior officials, including Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. According to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), he requested that teams for rescue operations be mobilised immediately.