Cadbury is the most recent company to experience a boycott. Why is this?

Due to allegations that the gelatine used in Cadbury’s goods is ‘derived from beef,’ which users allege harms Hindu sentiments, the confectionery giant has become the latest target of a boycott wave.

A fad that has been gradually gaining traction involves boycotting of movies, celebrities, apparel labels, and commercials due to alleged hurt feelings.

On social media, a screenshot of what appears to be a Cadbury website is extensively shared and claims that the gelatine used in their goods is ‘halal approved and sourced from cattle.’ Since then, there have been increasing calls for a boycott.

However, the screenshot was taken from an earlier version of the Australian website for the brand.

The website was changed to clarify that it is from its ‘Australian’ branch after the same claim was made last year as well.

At the time, the company made it clear that all of its products, which are created in India, are ‘100% vegetarian,’ and that the ‘green dot on the wrapper’ attests to this.

The business has not yet responded to the most recent boycott fad.