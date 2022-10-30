Disney introduces its first young plus-size heroine in short film ‘Reflect’

Internet users are thrilled that Disney’s short film ‘Reflect’ will feature its first young plus-size heroine. A teenage ballet dancer named Bianca who has trouble with her body image is the subject of the story.

As a part of the Short Circuit Experimental Films series, the movie was initially made available on various platforms in September. Fans, however, only lately became aware of the short film and began discussing it online.

Netizens are applauding Disney for making the decision to include more young girls in their movies. Netizens also has nothing but admiration for the studio.

’16 year old me needed this Disney short before I quit ballet because I didn’t want to be the fat girl in class anymore,’ one user said on Twitter. Another wrote, ‘I’m glad little ones will have this. 10/10 for Reflect!’

Disney has made a number of improvements to the diversity of its characters in recent years. In the past, they included a transgender character to their Big Hero 6 spin-off, ‘Baymax’. Disney’s Pixar debuted its first animated film with the Black character ‘Soul’ in 2020.