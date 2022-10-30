Four agricultural authorities in Punjab suspended for negligence

The state agriculture department on Sunday suspended four officials for derelection of duty after reports of stubble burning were made from several regions, keeping with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s pledge to curb the practise.

The Punjab government, which is run by Bhagwant Mann, has enacted a policy of ‘zero tolerance’ toward the burning of stubble and has organised campaigns to encourage farmers throughout the state not to do so. The agriculture officials were sternly ordered by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to work carefully at the local level and prevent crop residue from being set ablaze in the farms.

Four officers were, however, found guilty of disregarding their duties. Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal immediately suspended four agricultural officers as per instructions from Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

During the term of suspension, according to a state government spokesperson, the employees will report to the Director Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department office in SAS Nagar. He added that the officials will receive a salary during their suspension in accordance with the regulations and instructions.