Gautam Gambhir questions the decision to play Deepak Hooda in the match against South Africa

Gautam Gambhir was perplexed by the decision to start Indian all-rounder Deepak Hooda in the T20 World Cup match against South Africa. Axar Patel was replaced by Hooda in India’s Super-12 game, giving him his first experience playing in a T20 World Cup match. At the toss, Rohit Sharma stepped out and made this lone adjustment, although he did not explain why.

Gautam Gambhir, a former Indian batter, questioned the Indian team’s selection and expressed surprise.

‘Yes, it surprised me quite a bit. Why stick with a batter if something is already working for you? I am aware that Axar hasn’t bowled much, but he did bowl four overs in the last match. Only five major bowlers were used by India, and Hooda is your sixth bowler. The only explanation I can think of is that South Africa has a small number of left-handers among its players’ said Gambhir to Star Sports.

Deepak Hooda has excelled since being chosen for the Indian team. The player has demonstrated a promising ability to play the anchor position at a high strike rate and has already achieved a T20I century. Gambhir questioned the same, saying that playing Deepak Hooda at number 7 was a waste of a player and a poor decision on the part of the Indian squad because a lower-order specialist might have been used in his place.

‘Where, though, are you going to play him? Will you play him at number seven? He is unable to bat at number 7. There is nothing wrong with adding depth to your batting, but it depends on who you are getting. It also matters if the batter is a good fit for the position. We must also wait and see how India performs with a weaker bowling lineup’ Gambhir came to an end.