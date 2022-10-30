‘If Rishabh Pant Played For Pakistan…’: Ex-Pak Cricketer’s Prominent Statement Regarding World T20 Team Selection

The T20 World Cup 2022 performances of the Pakistan cricket team have sparked a variety of responses from the cricketing community in Pakistan. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), their selection committee, and Babar Azam’s captaincy have all come under fire from former Pakistan cricketers for the team’s dismal performance in Australia. Former Pakistan pacer Wahab Riaz used India’s Rishabh Pant as an example to highlight how the Indian team management assigns players defined duties, in contrast to their Pakistani counterparts who don’t appear to have embraced such a mentality.

Pant is regarded as one of the best wicket-keeper batsmen in the game right now. But in limited-overs cricket, he hasn’t been able to live up to his talent. As a ‘pure finisher,’ Dinesh Karthik, on the other hand, has excelled during the past year. As a result, he was chosen by the Indian team management to fill the finisher position instead of Pant.

‘Since MS Dhoni, Rishabh Pant has been India’s best wicketkeeper-batter. Even hundreds of them are in Australia and England. Would he watch a World Cup game from outside if he was a member of the Pakistani team? None at all. In favour of Dinesh Karthik, India benched him. They are aware that Pant is a talented player who will score lots of runs but who cannot finish plays. They require a finisher at that precise number. India will lose if Pant doesn’t finish the game, even if he hits a few sixes. That’s the way to proceed),’ In a conversation on News 24HD, Riaz stated.

‘You and I both agree. He presented a perfect example using Rishabh Pant and DK. Axar Patel was brought in rather than another bowler when Ravindra Jadeja was told he couldn’t play in the T20 World Cup. India believes in competition,’ added Mohammad Amir, who attended the show as a guest as well.

Karthik has been selected as the wicketkeeper in both of India’s T20 World Cup games, instead of Pant. India is also not anticipated to change their team lineup for their match against South Africa on Sunday.