INS Vikramaditya Demonstrates How Fighter Pilots Train to Land on Carrier

Fighter jet landings on aircraft carriers are distinct from landings on regular runways. Naval pilots must understand the art of landing and taking off since flight decks on aircraft carriers are only a certain length.

The Indian Navy posted a video of a ‘Low Overshoot’ on Twitter, in which the pilot must complete numerous flying sorties before the trap can be set up on the deck.

According to the Indian Navy, low overshoots allow the pilot to get a feel for the approach speed, deck layout, and flight path. Once these are mastered, the pilot is prepared for the second phase, which can be seen in the video as the pilot flies the Mig-29K jet just above the flight deck of INS Vikramaditya.

More videos of Mig-29 fighter jets landing on carriers have been posted to Twitter by INS Vikramaditya.

Naval aviators aim for the arresting wires on the flight deck when landing on aircraft carriers by lowering their tailhook. These wires are powerful enough to slow down the fighter jet from 250 km/h to 0 mph.

Another video posted by INS Vikramaditya shows a pilot struggling to land on an aircraft carrier while travelling at 55 km/hr during a ‘Night Trap,’ or nighttime landing.