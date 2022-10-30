Lizzo is receiving criticism for her Halloween Chrisean Rock costume

Due to her Halloween costume, which featured her as Blueface’s girlfriend Chrisean Rock, American singer Lizzo attracted the ire of online trolls. She posted a video on Instagram on Friday to show off her Chrisean-inspired Halloween ensemble. And it appears that some online users didn’t like it.

Lizzo’s appearance included a gap in her front teeth and a neck tattoo that was substituted with her own boyfriend’s face rather than Blueface’s. She wore a large diamond chain that said ‘Yitty’ and a side ponytail to complete the look. The 34-year-old finished off her look with Chrisean’s trademark dramatic eyelashes and lipgloss.

Upon viewing the video, a number of Chrisean fans began criticising Lizzo for using the artist as a Halloween joke. Many people objected to Lizzo making fun of a woman who is allegedly involved in an unstable and destructive relationship.

While condemning Lizzo, a user wrote, ‘Is this supposed to be shade Lizzo?’ Another commented, ‘Leave the girl alone guys, why are you so much obsessed with her?’ And one wrote ‘Please respect that she is dealing with a lot of things herself, let’s not make her a Halloween joke, pls. (sic)’

For those unaware, Rock was arrested for punching Blueface in the face at a bar in Arizona in August this year. Weeks before the arrest, the two were also involved in an ugly physical altercation in Hollywood. Their constant public spats have lead many to believe that they are in an unhealthy relationship.