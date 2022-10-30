Man killed by vagrant in Delhi over money dispute

A 28-year-old wanderer who beat a 50-year-old man to death over a money dispute was arrested by the Delhi Police.

Ajit Kumar Jha, a vagabond and daily wage worker from Chunna Mandi in Delhi’s Paharganj area, has been identified as the accused.

Police were informed about a 50-year-old man who was found unconscious on Udhyan Marg, close to Bijili Ghar, in New Delhi, late on Friday night.

The victim got emergency treatment at Lady Hardinge Medical College. He was declared dead on arrival. The multiple bruises and abrasions on his forehead, face, and nasal region had finally taken their toll. At the Mandir Marg Police Station, a case was reported, and an inquiry was launched.

The deceased’s dead body was kept in the mortuary for identification purposes. The area was examined, and relevant exhibits were removed as well as seized.

To identify the alleged offender, CCTV footage from the scene and the surrounding area was collected and examined. Ajit Kumar Jha, who was witnessed striking the deceased with a wooden stick, was apprehended by police.

The accused admitted having some financial problems with the dead. He added that both were paid a daily wage at the Bagga Tent House on Udhyan Marg in New Delhi. At Lady Hardinge Medical College, Ajit Kumar Jha underwent a medical examination.