RRR is a hit in Japan and is getting close to the $150 million milestone

Before it was made available on Netflix in the US, SS Rajamouli’s epic action drama movie ‘RRR’ was a smash. After that, it took off like a rocket. Many Hollywood power players praised the daring, colonial India-set epic on social media and in periodicals.

If any Indian movie have ever achieved such worldwide acclaim only by word of mouth, it is rare. The film, whose cast is led by s N. T. Rama Rao Jr., Ram Charan, is now actively in conversation related to the Oscars despite the Indian government not choosing it for its official entry for foreign film.

Variety stated that the movie made JPY 73 million ($495,000) during its recent Japanese release.

The film has now grossed $145 million worldwide. It is only a matter of time before it crosses the $150 million mark.

The film’s creators and promoters previously began a campaign to support the picture in a number of prestigious Academy Award categories, such as Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Actor (for both NT Rama Rao Jr and Ram Charan).

The campaign also includes Oscar statuettes in Best Supporting Actor (Ajay Devgn), Best Supporting Actress (Alia Bhatt), Screenplay, Original Song, Score, Editing, Cinematography, Sound, Production Design, VFX, and other categories.