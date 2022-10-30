Russia suspends Ukraine’s food exports; Civilians get missile & drone tracker app!

The Black Sea grain agreement, which allowed for the necessary exports of Ukrainian food supplies, has been suspended indefinitely, according to a letter from the Russian government to the United Nations. Moscow also asked for the UN security council to hold a related meeting on Monday in New York. Russian activities, according to US Vice President Joe Biden, are reprehensible. The UN secretary general urged Russia and Ukraine to continue the grain agreement, which has allowed Ukraine to export more than 8 million tonnes of grain and reduced food costs worldwide. On November 19, the deal between Ukraine and Russia was set to expire.

After Moscow accused the British navy of a ‘terrorist attack’ on Nord Stream gas pipelines and alleged that British ‘specialists’ assisted a drone attack in Sevastopol, the British Ministry of Defense declared that Russia’s defence ministry was ‘peddling false charges of an epic scale’. According to the MoD of Britain, ‘This most recent made-up tale tells more about the conflicts occurring within the Russian leadership than it does about the west’.

After coordinated Russian attacks on generating plants, Volodymyr Zelenskiy indicated that although Ukrainian electrical supplies were improving, emergency blackouts might still be required. Although limitations are still feasible in some cities and districts, there are now noticeably less stabilisation [measures] and emergency blackouts today. Didier Reynders, the EU’s justice commissioner, estimates that since Moscow invaded Ukraine, the European Union has blocked Russian assets worth roughly €17 billion (£14.6 billion or $17 billion).

According to reports, Russia and Ukraine have traded up to 100 prisoners of war. On Saturday, the Russian defence ministry reported that after negotiations, Ukraine turned over 50 prisoners of war. Following another ‘exchange of captives,’ the Ukrainian armed forces’ Telegram account reported that ’52 Ukrainians returned home’.

Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter has drawn criticism from Mykhailo Podolyak, a presidential advisor from Ukraine. The billionaire and Tesla CEO this month posted a Twitter poll suggesting that Ukraine permanently cede Crimea to Russia, that referendums be held on the fate of Russian-controlled territory under the auspices of the UN, and that Ukraine agree to neutrality. This drew ire from Kyiv and praise from Moscow.

The important southern Ukrainian city of Kherson has been completely evacuated, according to forces backed by Russia. Before the war, there were roughly 288,000 people living in the city, and it was among the first to fall to Moscow’s forces following the invasion in February. At least 70,000 people had evacuated their houses in the previous week, according to a Russian-installed official in Kherson.

In order to enhance the proportion of Russian drones and missiles that are shot down before they reach the ground, Ukrainian volunteers have created a mobile phone app that will enable citizens to report sightings of approaching Russian missiles and drones. A user merely needs to aim their phone in the direction of the object to utilise the ePPO app, which uses the GPS and compass of a phone.