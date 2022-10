A private hospital on Sunday afternoon reported the death of Chandrashekar Bhandari, a senior RSS Pracharak and former Pranth Prachar Pramukh of Karnataka. At 3 o’clock, according to the RSS, the 87-year-old passed away. The founder Trustee of VSK (Vishwa Samvada Kendra) Karnataka, the former State Organising Secretary of Akhil Bharatiya Sahitya Parishad, a novelist, and a poet, according to PTI, were all roles he had held.